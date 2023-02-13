Bhopal: Addiction to porn audios pushes 2 college-goers into depression, anxiety

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first-of-its-kind case, two college-going students from the city have become addicted to porn audios. The addiction is so severe that it is affecting their normal life and pushing them into depression and anxiety. The two students, both in their twenties, hail from different towns in the state, and are pursuing post graduation at a college in Bhopal. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi told Free Press that in his long career he had not come across a single case of porn audio addiction. “Addiction to porn videos and literature is common. But I haven’t even read about such a situation in scientific literature,” he said.

According to Dr Trivedi, the two students, who had approached him on their own, said that they had come across erotic audios while surfing internet. “Out of curiosity, they began hearing them and gradually got so addicted that they started spending most of their waking time with earphones and porn audios playing on their mobile phone,” he said. The two complained that they feel extremely anxious and depressed if they don’t have access to the audios even for a minute. Dr Trivedi said that he counselled the two and asked them to cut down on their time with the mobile.

“I asked them that they should try to spend more time in the company of others, exercise and play outdoor games besides prescribing medicines,” he said. The doctor said that the audios to which the students had got addicted to were a sort of audio version of Mastram literature, which was once popular among male youths.

‘Sex edu important’

Dr Satyakant Trivedi: Inclusion of sex education in the school and college syllabus is needed. At present, pornographic material is the only source of sex education for youths. Ban on porn videos or audios was not practical. Bans don’t work in internet era. If you ban abc.com, it will reappear as xyz.com,” he said.