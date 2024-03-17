 Bhopal: Absence Of Traffic Signals And Signage Put Motorists At Risk
Bhopal: Absence Of Traffic Signals And Signage Put Motorists At Risk

Vehicle collisions a routine occurrence in the area, say residents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters heading to Bawadiyakalan Railway Overbridge are experiencing difficulties due to the absence of proper traffic signals and signage, particularly challenging during nighttime. The bridge connects Bawadiyakalan to Hoshangabad Road at the Danapani restaurant area. During daylight, motorists do not face much difficulty, but as night falls, the absence of clear signals and signs poses challenges for drivers. Residents of the Devsthali colony, located adjacent to the bridge at the Bawadiyakalan side, said that the intersection has become accident-prone in the absence of a traffic signal. Due to heavy congestion on Hoshangabad Road, many commuters and motorists prefer taking the Bawadiyakalan route, resulting in heavy traffic movement on the route.

Vehicle collisions at the intersection

Priyanath Pathak, president of Devsthali colony, said, “There is no traffic signal at the Bawadiyakalan side. It leads to collisions between vehicles, especially during late evening. This has become routine. With the ongoing construction of the Kolar 6-lane road, traffic pressure has increased on this road. The situation is no different for commuters heading to Hoshangabad Road from the Danapani site.”

Increased traffic pressure

Ex-MLA Shailendra Pradhan, who resides in the area, said, “There must be signage showing location and direction at both ends of the bridge, as its absence makes it difficult for drivers to navigate the area during night hours. Traffic pressure has already increased on this route.”

Motorists get confused

Sunil Upadhyaya, president of New Colony Welfare Association, said, “As there is no signage, motorists coming from the Misrod side find it difficult to drive up the bridge ahead. Similarly, for those going toward Bawadiyakalan, it is challenging to proceed due to the lack of signage, causing confusion among motorists. It becomes challenging for vehicles coming from the Danapani restaurant side to navigate and take turns on the bridge.

