 Bhopal: Abducted Woman Sold For Rs 40 K, Modesty Outraged
Bhopal: Abducted Woman Sold For Rs 40 K, Modesty Outraged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old married woman, who had parted ways with her husband, was allegedly abducted in March, held captive and sold by a man to two others and raped in Nishatpura locality of the city, the police said.

They added that all the three accused are at large and search is on to nab them. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the husband of the survivor woman had abandoned her and had began living with another woman.

She also has a 4-year-old son, who used to live along with her in Hanumanganj. The woman came across one of her acquaintances, identified as Shivam Choudhary, and asked him to get her a room on rent.

Choudhary took her to Karond on March 4, kept her at his home for two days and allegedly sold him to another man named Raghuwar for a sum of Rs 40k. By the time the woman realised that she had been sold, Raghuwar held her captive at his house in Nishatpura and forced her to establish physical relationship with his son Khushilaal.

When she protested, Khushilaal raped her and kept on doing the same for three-and-a-half months. On Wednesday, the woman managed to escape and approached Hanumanganj Police to narrate her tale to them. The cops registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to Nishatpura police station. The police are on the lookout for the accused, SHO Dubey said.

