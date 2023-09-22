Bhopal: Abducted Man Assaulted In Moving Car, Accused Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five miscreants allegedly kidnapped a man on suspicion of selling illicit liquor and allegedly abducted him from the second number bus stop locality of the city on Thursday. They assaulted him inside a moving car and later took him to the police, urging them to arrest him, the police said.

A case has been registered against all the accused and are probing the incident. TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said that the man who was abducted and assaulted was Pratap Thapa (44). He told the police that he was a property dealer and resident of second number bus stop. On Thursday, he was standing outside his house, when five men masked arrived in a car and on a bike. They forced him to sit inside their car.

According to Thapa, all the accused assaulted him in the moving car. When he inquired the reason behind the assault, the accused told him he sold illicit liquor.

The accused then took him to Habibganj police station and urged the cops to push him behind the bars. The police did not pay heed to the accused. Later, Thapa approached TT Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against all the accused. SHO Mukati said probe was underway. All the accused are listed criminals.

