 Bhopal: Abducted Man Assaulted In Moving Car, Accused Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Abducted Man Assaulted In Moving Car, Accused Booked

Bhopal: Abducted Man Assaulted In Moving Car, Accused Booked

The accused then took him to Habibganj police station and urged the cops to push him behind the bars.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five miscreants allegedly kidnapped a man on suspicion of selling illicit liquor and allegedly abducted him from the second number bus stop locality of the city on Thursday. They assaulted him inside a moving car and later took him to the police, urging them to arrest him, the police said.

A case has been registered against all the accused and are probing the incident. TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said that the man who was abducted and assaulted was Pratap Thapa (44). He told the police that he was a property dealer and resident of second number bus stop. On Thursday, he was standing outside his house, when five men masked arrived in a car and on a bike. They forced him to sit inside their car.

According to Thapa, all the accused assaulted him in the moving car. When he inquired the reason behind the assault, the accused told him he sold illicit liquor.

The accused then took him to Habibganj police station and urged the cops to push him behind the bars. The police did not pay heed to the accused. Later, Thapa approached TT Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against all the accused. SHO Mukati said probe was underway. All the accused are listed criminals.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Chouhan Takes Stock Of Preparations For PM Modi's Proposed Visit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Huge Quantity Of Foodgrains Found In Unlicensed Shop

MP: Huge Quantity Of Foodgrains Found In Unlicensed Shop

Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest

Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest

Bhopal: 18 People Rescued In Sehore, Bhopal As Kolans River Swells

Bhopal: 18 People Rescued In Sehore, Bhopal As Kolans River Swells

Bhopal: DGP Reviews Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Festival Season

Bhopal: DGP Reviews Law And Order Situation Ahead Of Festival Season

Bhopal: CM, Sharma Review Preparations Of PM’s Programme

Bhopal: CM, Sharma Review Preparations Of PM’s Programme