Bhopal: A few ministers perform, others leave battlefield in corona times

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has worked round the clock to deal with the second wave of Covid-19. His work has been appreciated. To bring the coronavirus under control, he has appointed ministers as in charge of various districts. The ministers have been given other responsibilities, too, so that they can work as a team to arrest the disease.

The crisis has brought to light the performance of a few ministers. It has shown whether they remain in the battlefield or not. On the one hand, a few ministers have been seen in the field. On the other hand, the fright of the virus has kept many of them in their houses.

Home minister Narottam Mishra and medical education minister Vishwas Sarang are among those who have worked shoulder to shoulder with Chouhan in this hour of crisis. Besides them, Arvind Bhadoria, Gopal Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh and Tulsi Silawat have also been seen in the battleground.

On the other hand, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, agriculture minister Kamal Patel, industries minister Rajyawardhan Singh and technical education minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia have been out of sight.

Sarang has been seen in the hospitals of the state capital. He has played an important role in making strategy with the officials of district administrations across the state. The members of his team have taken the patients to hospital and provided medicines and injections. Sarang have done all that work when his wife and son were afflicted with the virus. Whether it is related to holding discussions with the junior doctors or it is connected to coordinating with senior doctors, Sarang has been successful on every front.

Apart from him, Mishra has been active. He revamped the police hospitals, as well as encouraged Covid-19 patients. Clad in PPE kits, he has visited various hospitals to meet the patients. He has also encouraged the policemen performing duty at the time of the pandemic.

Bhargava was active in his hometown, Gadhakota. Singh was seen busy in Sagar. Bhadoria has worked hard to supply oxygen to the state. He has also looked after the patients in Jabalpur and Bhind. He is the in-charge of Jabalpur district. Morena is his home turf.

Prabhuram fails

Health minister Prabburam Choudhary has remained unsuccessful in the time of the corona pandemic. Choudhary who campaigned during the Damoh by-election has not been seen in the field to deal with the pandemic.

Agriculture minister Kamal Patel, known for his braggadocio, has been in his bungalow.

Both Pradyumnya Singh Tomar and Govind Singh Rajput have been busy in photo ops. When there was a shortage of oxygen in Gwalior, Tomar disappeared. Meena Singh, Bisahulal Singh, Bharat Singh Kushwaha was not found among the people. They were fenced in their homes.