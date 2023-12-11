 Bhopal: 9th Edition Of Run Bhopal Run Ends
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 01:03 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 9th Edition Of Run Bhopal Run Ends | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Run Bhopal Run (RBR), the flagship marathon organised by Bhopal Runners, wrapped up its 9th edition on Sunday. This year’s marathon featuring 5K, 10K and 21K categories took place on a route certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

The event kicked off at Lal Parade Ground and concluded at TT Nagar Stadium, providing participants a scenic and challenging route. In the 21K Elite Male category, Akshay Kumar secured the first position followed by Collins Cosgei in second and Nicholas Regut in third.

The 21K Elite Female category witnessed Tejaswini Lambkane, Babli Verma and Rukhmani Sahu clinching top three positions. Run Bhopal Run also felicitated exceptional athletes.

Bushra Khan received RBR Glory Award for her outstanding contribution to sports nationally and internationally. Diksha Kumari was honoured with RBR Shining Armour Award.

The late Brigadier Rajesh Joshi was remembered with RBR Brigadier Rajesh Joshi Memorial Award, was presented to Himanshu Mishra for his integral role in the sports community.

Additionally, RBR Stride Medal (bronze) was awarded to runners who completed the half marathon thrice or more, acknowledging their consistency and dedication.

