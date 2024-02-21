Bhopal: 96-Year-Old Rai Dancer Leaves Audience Mesmerized With His Energetic Moves |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The energetic performance of a 96-year-old Rai dancer Padma Shri Ram Sahay Pandey with his troupe mesmerised the audience at Bharat Bahwan in the city on Tuesday evening. He danced carrying the 20kg musical instrument ĹMridangĺ.

It was part of the concluding-day of the eighth-day event to mark 42th Foundation Day of Bharat Bhavan.

The performance began with a phag song Ĺ Tore bharose kan baniůĺ. It was followed by ĹHa ha se ki dai ne muraliyaů,ĺ and ĹSita here vaat Ram ki dhanush kab tak torengeůĺ. It ended with ĹTanak hans-bol le aye chalti belaůĺ.

Santosh, son of Ram Sahay Pandey was accompanied on vocal and manjeera and Ramdas on Nagariya. Around 19 dancers including 6 women artsites accompanied Pandey.

Pandey who hails from Sagar district devoted his whole life to the practice and performance of the Rai dance and to secure acceptance and respectability to the dance form. His untiring efforts helped obtain national and international recognition of this dance form. In the year 2022, Govt of India conferred the Padma Shri on Pandey for his distinguished service in the field of art. Besides, the performance of folk singer Swati Ukhle presented Malvi songs.