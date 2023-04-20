Bhopal: 9 held for online IPL betting in Kolar

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch has arrested as many as nine men for indulging in online betting and placing bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, officials said on Thursday. Officials added that Rs 20,000 in cash were seized from the possession of the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the crime branch team received a tip-off on Tuesday about several people placing bets on the ongoing cricket matches under the IPL season at Lalita Nagar in Kolar. The team swung into action and rushed to the spot.

Officials spotted the suspects in the parking lot of the colony and collared them. They identified themselves as Shahnawaz, Hariom Gupta, Salman Khan, Chhotu Khan, Naresh Goswami and Aman Beg. The team checked their cell phones, in which they found applications used for placing bets on cricket matches.

Additional DCP Chouhan added that a similar action was carried out in the Kolar locality of the city on Wednesday, in which three accused were nabbed.