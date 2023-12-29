Bhopal: 9 Candidates In Fray For Ward No. 41 By-Poll

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine candidates are in fray for civic body by-election for ward no. 41 under Zone-11 of Narela Assembly constituency. The polling will be on January 5 and the result will be announced on January 9. At present, BJP has won the Narela Assembly seat.

The bypoll was initiated after the death of Congress corporator Mohammed Sagir. Around 22,507 voters will exercise their franchise in the by-election. Congress has fielded Mohammed Fahim ‘Khichada’, while BJP has fielded Rehan Siddiqui.

Asad Ali is contesting on AAP ticket. District administration has declared a local holiday in the ward no. 41 on the polling day. District returning officer and collector Asheesh Singh has declared dry day before 48 hours of polling. All liquor shops in the area will remain closed in wake of the by-election.

BJP Assigns LS Duties To Candidates Who Lost In Assembly Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP on Thursday held a meeting with the candidates who lost the recent assembly elections. Party’s state unit president VD Sharma said, “Losing or winning an election is part of the game, but one should not lose heart.”

For the organisation, the candidates are like MLAs in their respective constituencies, Sharma added. The party has distributed responsibilities among the defeated candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They have been advised to do night halts in villages and to strengthen the booths. The party told these leaders to hold meetings with the office-bearers of various morchas and cells for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP leaders have also been told to work during the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22.