Bhopal: 80,000 old school books gather dust with BMC as civic body struggles to find takers

About 80,000 books collected in over one-a-half years by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will turn into scrap soon. The civic body has written a letter to district education officer (DEO) one more time to check and accept the books if they find them to be useful.

“We have done book binding and we are ready to donate but need takers,” says Javed Faruqie, an official entrusted with the task of book keeping. “We have formed bundles of books based on classes in Hindi and English medium schools. But they are now biting dust in our store room,” he added. He said books of general nature are in use in our libraries owned by BMC.

The reason for no takers of these books is that the books do not include contents of present syllabus. Most books have been found to be outdated and of no use in the present school education. The books were collected by BMC under Kitaab Ghar scheme, wherein residents were urged to donate used books, for poor or less privileged sections. The initiative had begun in June 2019. The books were supposed to be donated to libraries of state-run schools for students after binding. But even after three letters and other modes of correspondence, the schools in Bhopal did not take books and now they are biting dust in one or the other store room of the BMC.

BMC officials say the books were to be donated to the schools, both of the state board or of the CBSE board. The district education officer wrote back to BMC stating that books are too old and do not go by current syllabus.