 Bhopal: 80 third AC economy berths added in six trains
Bhopal: 80 third AC economy berths added in six trains

The economy class coach will start in Jabalpur-Indore Express (from Jabalpur) from June 24 and in Indore-Jabalpur Express (from Indore) from June 25.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To clear additional traffic and for the convenience of passengers, 80 third AC berths have been added in six trains as additional coaches by railway administration as per requirement. In this series, it has been decided to permanently add an economy third AC coach in three pairs of trains passing through Bhopal division. The economy class coach will start in Jabalpur-Indore Express (from Jabalpur) from June 24 and in Indore-Jabalpur Express (from Indore) from June 25.

Similarly, Jabalpur-Veraval Somnath Express will start from Jabalpur from June 21 and Veraval-Jabalpur Somnath Express will start from Veraval from June 23. Apart from this, Jabalpur-Veraval Somnath Express will start from Jabalpur from June 26 and Veraval-Jabalpur Somnath Express will start from Veraval from June 26. With the addition of an economy third AC coach in these trains, an additional facility of 80 seats/berth will be available, railway officials added.

