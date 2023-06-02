 Bhopal: Couple held for ‘befriending’ and duping woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Couple held for ‘befriending’ and duping woman

Bhopal: Couple held for ‘befriending’ and duping woman

The couple used to target affluent people, especially those women whose husbands are either posted outside the city, or go outside Bhopal for work

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a couple on charges of befriending a woman and stealing cash and jewellery from her house, worth Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Thursday. Kolar police station in-charge Jai Kumar Singh said that Jitendra Singh (31), the complainant in the case, is a contractor, who had gone to Delhi for some work on May 25. His wife, niece and son were at his house in Kolar. When he returned on May 29, he found the safe locker missing, in which cash money and ornaments, worth Rs 50 lakh were kept. He immediately informed the police and also told them that his wife had gone to her friend Jaya Rai’s house on May 26.

The police began an investigation and learnt that all locks were intact at the time of the incident. They also sifted through footages of more than 50 CCTV cameras installed in the locality. They then summoned Rai for interrogation, whose statements were found to be contradictory from what was found in the footages. After 8 hours of questioning, she confessed to committing the crime.

Rai told the cops that she had invited Singh’s wife Ragini to her place. She then left home on the pretext of bringing snacks and deceitfully stole Ragini’s house keys from her purse. After this, she went inside her house and stole valuables from the safe locker. Rai’s husband Rupesh was also involved in planning the incident and was arrested by the police.

Read Also
Bhopal: Jilted girl makes fake id of her ex-boyfriend-cum-cop, uploads their private pictures as...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Couple held for ‘befriending’ and duping woman

Bhopal: Couple held for ‘befriending’ and duping woman

Bhopal: CM Chouhan orders probe into ‘Hijab’ case

Bhopal: CM Chouhan orders probe into ‘Hijab’ case

Madhya Pradesh: Congress mulling over 50 seats, may issue first list by August

Madhya Pradesh: Congress mulling over 50 seats, may issue first list by August

Bhopal: Congress plans to strike a bargain with JAYS in ensuing election, too

Bhopal: Congress plans to strike a bargain with JAYS in ensuing election, too

Bhopal: Promotion to IPS cadre Police Assn seeks one time exemption for 38 state officers

Bhopal: Promotion to IPS cadre Police Assn seeks one time exemption for 38 state officers