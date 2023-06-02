Bhopal: Couple held for ‘befriending’ and duping woman

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a couple on charges of befriending a woman and stealing cash and jewellery from her house, worth Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Thursday. Kolar police station in-charge Jai Kumar Singh said that Jitendra Singh (31), the complainant in the case, is a contractor, who had gone to Delhi for some work on May 25. His wife, niece and son were at his house in Kolar. When he returned on May 29, he found the safe locker missing, in which cash money and ornaments, worth Rs 50 lakh were kept. He immediately informed the police and also told them that his wife had gone to her friend Jaya Rai’s house on May 26.

The police began an investigation and learnt that all locks were intact at the time of the incident. They also sifted through footages of more than 50 CCTV cameras installed in the locality. They then summoned Rai for interrogation, whose statements were found to be contradictory from what was found in the footages. After 8 hours of questioning, she confessed to committing the crime.

Rai told the cops that she had invited Singh’s wife Ragini to her place. She then left home on the pretext of bringing snacks and deceitfully stole Ragini’s house keys from her purse. After this, she went inside her house and stole valuables from the safe locker. Rai’s husband Rupesh was also involved in planning the incident and was arrested by the police.