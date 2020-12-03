Bhopal: 77 jail officers feted for exemplary work

Naming the auditorium after Tripathi, who during his posting at Chhindwara died due to corona, the minister said that one of his kin would be given a government job on compassionate grounds. The deceased’s wife was also felicitated on the occasion.

The medical education minister Vishwas Sarang congratulated the jail personnel for their dedication. The personnel remained on their guard and worked cautiously during the pandemic and because of which not a single prisoner fell prey to the fatal infection, said minister.

“The jails of MP are not jail, they are reform centres. MP is the first state in the country where we have come up with the concept of open jail,” said Sarang. The minister also assured to look into the shortage of doctors in the jail department.

Pragya Thakur recalls her days in prison

The member of parliament Pragya Thakur, who also marked her presence at the programme, recalled her days in prison. Stating that she endured nine years in Chhindwara jail, the MP said, “There is no place like jail, the jail is a place where one really experiences the real isolation”. “I want that all jails shall become empty with no criminal,” she added.