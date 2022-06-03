e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 75 youths take part in Cycle Rally; administered pledge to save environment

Event organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal to mark World Bicycle Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 75 youths took part in a Cycle Rally in the city on Friday morning to mark World Bicycle Day.

They also took pledge to protect the environment. The rally began from TT Nagar Stadium, followed by Link Road No. 1, Vyapam Square and Atal Pratima. It ended at Shaurya Smarak. Besides the rally, some cultural performances were held.

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, organised the 'State Level Cycle Rally' on 'World Cycle Day' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the directives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The resolution for the Day recognizes "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, and clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.

Read Also
Bhopal: 9th foundation day of MP Tribal Museum to begin from June 6
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: 75 youths take part in Cycle Rally; administered pledge to save environment

RECENT STORIES

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India;...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India;...

Mumbai: Eight MNS workers detained in Chembur for door to door distribution of Raj Thackeray's...

Mumbai: Eight MNS workers detained in Chembur for door to door distribution of Raj Thackeray's...

Attacks on religious minorities in India occurred throughout 2021: US State Department

Attacks on religious minorities in India occurred throughout 2021: US State Department

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

India vs SA T20: Here's what Men in Blue will be looking to gain against Proteas

India vs SA T20: Here's what Men in Blue will be looking to gain against Proteas