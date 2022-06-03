Bhopal: 75 youths take part in Cycle Rally; administered pledge to save environment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 75 youths took part in a Cycle Rally in the city on Friday morning to mark World Bicycle Day.

They also took pledge to protect the environment. The rally began from TT Nagar Stadium, followed by Link Road No. 1, Vyapam Square and Atal Pratima. It ended at Shaurya Smarak. Besides the rally, some cultural performances were held.

Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, organised the 'State Level Cycle Rally' on 'World Cycle Day' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the directives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as International World Bicycle Day. The resolution for the Day recognizes "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, and clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport.

