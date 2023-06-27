 Bhopal: 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championship 2023
Bhopal: 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championship 2023

7 pugilists qualify for second round.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a step towards the medal, seven pugilists from state have entered second round of 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championship 2023 being held at Tatya Tope Stadium in the city on Tuesday. The championship began on Monday.

Those who entered second round are Bhavya, Kafi, Lakshmi, Anjali, Khushi, Anjali Singh, and Muskan. About 250 boxers from around the country are taking part in the tournament. Here, athletes are competing for medals in 12 weight categories.

