Bhopal: 66,000 dumped cycles will be distributed in new session, says minister Inder Singh Parmar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar refused to distribute 66,000 bicycles, which were to be disbursed in 2021-22 academic session.

“Cycles will be distributed from new academic session 2022-23 to students as there is no provision for repairing dumped cycles,” he said.

Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki raised the issue during call attention motion in state legislative assembly on Tuesday. In her absence, Congress MLA Hina Kaware raised the issue.

Congress MLA Hina Kaware said, “As many as 66,000 cycles have not been distributed in 2021-22 and they are still dumped but school education department with minor repair, can be distribute to those who have been deprived the benefit.”

Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “There is no provision for distribution of bicycles in academic session of 2021-22. They will be distributed to eligible students from new academic session.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:15 PM IST