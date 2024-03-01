Bhopal: 60-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Bike | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a motorbike in Bairagarh late on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Bhojraj Sadarangani, a businessman. His son resides in South Africa. According to the Bairagarh police, Sadarangani headed out of his house for a stroll after dinner.

While returning home, he was crossing the road when an unidentified man rammed his two-wheeler into the businessman. Sadarangani was injured in the incident. The accused fled the spot. The businessman was rushed to a hospital, where he died an hour later. The police were informed, who have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Bhopal: Man Booked For Raping Live-In Partner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly raping his live-in partner for one and a half years on the pretext of marriage. According to the Jahangirabad police, the woman is a private company employee, who had moved to Bhopal from Sagar in 2022.

In September 2022, she befriended a man named Rajesh Kumar on a social media platform. The duo struck a friendship and Kumar professed his love for her, which she accepted.

Later, the duo moved into a live-in relationship. During the course of their relationship, Kumar violated the woman multiple times, promising to marry her.

Recently, on Wednesday, she found out that she was pregnant and disclosed the same to Kumar. However, learning about this, he left the house and broke all contacts. His exact profession and roots were not known by the woman, which have also obstructed the police probe in tracing him. A search was launched for the accused.