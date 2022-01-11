Bhopal: 6-day Urdu Drama Festival to begin from Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi is going to organise ‘Urdu Drama Festival,’ at Ravindra Bhavan from Tuesday evening.

The six-day festival will begin with a play ‘Brisa Munda’ written by Hrishikesh Sulabh.

The play directed by Pradeep Ahirwar will be presented by Rang Mohalla Society for Performing.

A play ‘Ram Imam-e-Hind Naze Hind,’ directed and scripted by Alok Vajpayee will be staged on January 12.

Some plays including ‘Khanam Bee,’ directed by Sarfaraz Hasan, ‘Jalkukade,’ directed by Farrukh Sher Khan, ‘Nazeer Tu Benzeer ,’ directed by Rajeev Singh and ‘Bhag Avanti Bhag,’ directed by Rajeev Verma will be held on January 13, 14, 15 and 16 respectively in the fest .

Director of the Akademi, Nusrat Mehdi says this is a very popular event organised by the Akademi to provide a platform to more and more theatre artistes of the state.

Mehdi has appealed to the art lovers to attend the event following Covid-19 protection norms.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Minimum temperature decreases in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:18 PM IST