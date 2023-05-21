 Bhopal: 50 species of birds, 20 of butterflies identified at Van Vihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 50 species of birds, 20 of butterflies identified at Van Vihar

Bhopal: 50 species of birds, 20 of butterflies identified at Van Vihar

A rare migratory bird ‘Black Bittern’ sighted; Bhopal Birds Association, Van Vihar National Park hold camp to mark International Biodiversity Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 species of birds and about 20 species of butterflies were identified at Van Vihar National Park in the city on Sunday.

The species of birds included Golden Oriole, Fantail Flycatcher, Indian Robin, Intermediate Egret, Cuckoo, Paradise Flycatcher, CopperSmith Barbet, Black Drongo, Black Winged Stilt, Indian Roller, Indian Cuckoo, Flame Back Woodpecker etc.

Among the species of butterflies were, Common Crow, Great Eggfly, Common Tiger, Stripe Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Jezebel, Blue Pansy, Lemon Pansy, Common Gull etc.

Black Bittern

Black Bittern |

Read Also
International Tea Day 2023: 5 Super-Expensive Teas from around the globe; costliest starts from ₹9...
article-image

Black Bittern, a rare species, was spotted. It is a local migratory bird and migrates from north to south. It is a species of heron which is also known as Kali Bagli in Hindi.

Indian Cuckoo

Indian Cuckoo |

It was part of Biodiversity Camp, organised by Bhopal Birds Association and Van Vihar National Park to mark International Biodiversity Day (22 May).

The camp began at 6.30am in the National Park. The objective of the camp was to inform nature lovers about the biodiversity of Van Vihar National Park. The programme was attended by 30 participants.

Amaltas

Amaltas |

Information about plants and micro-biodiversity like insects, snakes etc. found in Van Vihar was also given to the participants.

Gulmohar

Gulmohar |

Sangeeta Rajgir and Mohammed Khalik (Bhopal Birds), Sarang Mhatre (Butterfly Specialist), Vijay Nandwanshi (Ecologist, Van Vihar), Vipin Dhote (VNS, Nature Saviour) were present in the camp as resource persons.

Striped Tiger

Striped Tiger |

In this programme, Arvind Purohit (Officer on Special Duty, Raj Bhavan Bhopal) and Sunil Kumar Sinha (Assistant Director, Van Vihar National Park) and other officers and employees of the park were prominently present. At the end of the programme certificates were distributed to the participants.

Read Also
On Camera: 1 dead, 1 injured after speeding bike SHOCKINGLY falls off bridge in Bhopal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 50 species of birds, 20 of butterflies identified at Van Vihar

Bhopal: 50 species of birds, 20 of butterflies identified at Van Vihar

Madhya Pradesh: Two police officials suspended for thrashing man for making plaints on CM helpline...

Madhya Pradesh: Two police officials suspended for thrashing man for making plaints on CM helpline...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP minister attacks Kamal Nath over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP minister attacks Kamal Nath over 1984 anti-Sikh riots

On Camera: Forest personnel including deputy ranger of Madhav National Park beat up Balari Mata...

On Camera: Forest personnel including deputy ranger of Madhav National Park beat up Balari Mata...

Madhya Pradesh: With polls in the air, local party bigwigs start jockeying for prominence

Madhya Pradesh: With polls in the air, local party bigwigs start jockeying for prominence