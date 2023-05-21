Bhopal: 50 species of birds, 20 of butterflies identified at Van Vihar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 species of birds and about 20 species of butterflies were identified at Van Vihar National Park in the city on Sunday.

The species of birds included Golden Oriole, Fantail Flycatcher, Indian Robin, Intermediate Egret, Cuckoo, Paradise Flycatcher, CopperSmith Barbet, Black Drongo, Black Winged Stilt, Indian Roller, Indian Cuckoo, Flame Back Woodpecker etc.

Among the species of butterflies were, Common Crow, Great Eggfly, Common Tiger, Stripe Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Jezebel, Blue Pansy, Lemon Pansy, Common Gull etc.

Black Bittern |

Black Bittern, a rare species, was spotted. It is a local migratory bird and migrates from north to south. It is a species of heron which is also known as Kali Bagli in Hindi.

Indian Cuckoo |

It was part of Biodiversity Camp, organised by Bhopal Birds Association and Van Vihar National Park to mark International Biodiversity Day (22 May).

The camp began at 6.30am in the National Park. The objective of the camp was to inform nature lovers about the biodiversity of Van Vihar National Park. The programme was attended by 30 participants.

Amaltas |

Information about plants and micro-biodiversity like insects, snakes etc. found in Van Vihar was also given to the participants.

Gulmohar |

Sangeeta Rajgir and Mohammed Khalik (Bhopal Birds), Sarang Mhatre (Butterfly Specialist), Vijay Nandwanshi (Ecologist, Van Vihar), Vipin Dhote (VNS, Nature Saviour) were present in the camp as resource persons.

Striped Tiger |

In this programme, Arvind Purohit (Officer on Special Duty, Raj Bhavan Bhopal) and Sunil Kumar Sinha (Assistant Director, Van Vihar National Park) and other officers and employees of the park were prominently present. At the end of the programme certificates were distributed to the participants.