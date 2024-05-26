Bhopal: 50 Police Officials Undergo Training On New Criminal Laws | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 50 senior police officials are receiving training on new criminal laws that will come into force from July 1. The training is underway at Madhya Pradesh Police Academy in Bhounri. The three newly enacted criminal laws, that is, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, will come into effect from July 1.

The Union government issued a notification to this effect in February 2024. The police personnel are being trained to register cases under the amended laws, officials said. The police officials receiving training include deputy police commissioners of all the zones in the city, assistant police commissioners and station house officers of all the 36 police stations in Bhopal.

After the current training, master trainers will be selected who will then impart training to subordinates like head constables, constables, sub-inspectors. The total police force in the city is close to 2,500 and all of them will be apprised of amended laws. The deadline to achieve the target is June 15.

Change in IPC sections

Police officials said several offences under IPC sections will be changed. For example, a murder accused booked under Section 302 of IPC will be booked under Section 101 from July. Similarly, the offence for illegal gathering/congregation punishable under Section 144 of CrPC will now be punishable under Section 187. The offence for cheating, punishable under Section 420 of IPC, will be punishable under Section 316. It is noteworthy that person raping a minor will either be sentenced to jail for life or will get death sentence.

Training through PPT

When contacted, police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said legal advisors were using power point presentation to impart training to the police personnel. All the amended Sections and laws have been listed on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs, which the advisors are using as source, he said.