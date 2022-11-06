Bhopal: 50 kg fish stolen from dam, police seize car

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gunga police have seized 50 kilograms of stolen fishes and the car from which the stolen fish was transported, said the police here on Sunday. The police came to know that Arman Khan and Hasin Khan, residents of Bagraj, were transporting fishes taken out from the nearby dam.

The police laid a trap. At Kheri crossing, the police stopped the car and when it was checked, the police found the 50 kilograms of fish worth Rs 2,500.

The police have seized fishes and the car. The police have registered the case under Section 379 of IPC and Section 5 of Fisheries Act.

