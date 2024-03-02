Bhopal: 4th Year Research Students To Write Book On Their Work |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The higher education department is busy preparing the syllabus of fourth year under National Education Policy. It is likely to be ready by March 31. The unique feature of the course is that it provides option of doing honours and research while completing the degree. The student doing honours will also do internship. The student doing the research work will have to write a book on their research.

Notably, higher education department has already prepared syllabus of 1st year, 2nd year and 3rd year. These courses have been prepared keeping in view the ancient Indian knowledge. For instance, the BA third year course (code A 3-YOSCID) contains chapters on yogic science.

It contains sub chapters such as yogic principles and practices of healthy living, which teaches aahara, vihara, aachara and vichara. The BA third year course has chapter on vastu shastra, jyotirvigyan etc.

Acharya Shankar Peeth at Sanchi univ

At the academic council meeting held on Friday, Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies decided to set up Acharya Shankar Peeth with help of state culture department. The university will start certificate course based on ancient Indian knowledge. It will republish, edit, translate and digitise rare books. A decision was taken to start Sanchi University Festival. Vice-chancellor Vaidhya Nath Labh presided over the meeting.