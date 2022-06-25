Bhopal: 4th edition of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon on August 7

Monsoon Marathon on Aug 7 | FPJ

OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Tourism is going to organise its fourth edition of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon on August 7.

Deputy Director of Adventure Tourism Board, Umakant Choudhary said “After the super success of the previous three editions, we are going to organise its 4th edition of the marathon in association with Ka Connect, Adventures and You.”

“The marathon is rated as one of the most picturesque and beautiful in India. One of the most beautiful Hill Stations in India, Pachmarhi attracts a lot of tourists, he said.

During monsoons, Pachmarhi is like heaven on the earth. With the clouds kissing your feet, running a marathon in Pachmarhi during monsoons is pure bliss.

He further said “This year we have introduced the 42kms full marathon which will be the most enduring and difficult full marathon of India with an uphill run and an elevation gain of approx 1000 metres. The Full Marathon will be the ultimate test of endurance, stamina and training.” A 5kms, 10kms and 21kms marathon will also be held, he added..

