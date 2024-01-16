Bhopal: 40K Ladli Lakshmis To Vote In LS Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ladli Lakshmi Yojana was launched by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2007. Now, some of the beneficiaries of the scheme, who were born in 2006, have become eligible to cast their votes. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will see over 40,000 Ladli Lakshmi voters. The Ladli Lakshmis and Ladli Behnas are the assets of Chouhan who feels proud of them.

The Election Commission of India has already started updating the voter list and whoever has crossed the age of 18 years shall come and add their names in the list. A special campaign is being run by the office of chief electoral officer of the state.

BJP workers reach out to beneficiaries of govt schemes

BJP state secretary Rajnish Agarwal said that the BJP government is running several public welfare schemes in the state. “At present, the BJP workers are contacting around 2.50 crore targeted voters in the state, who are getting the benefits from the government. Among the beneficiaries, the Ladli Laxmi scheme beneficiaries came as additional in the Lok Sabha election,” he added.