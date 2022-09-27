Bhopal: 40 species identified under Bhoj Wetland Butterfly Survey, 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 40 butterfly species were identified in a survey by the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal under Bhoj Wetland Butterfly Survey, 2022.

The species include Great Eggfly, Common Emigrant, Common Grass Yellow, Plain Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Crow, Spotless Grass Yellow, Blue Pansy, Lemon Pansy, Grey Pansy, Common Castor, Tailed Jay, Tiny Grass Blue, Baronet, Psyche, Common Banded Owl, Common Jezebel, Common Three Ring, Common Cerulean, Plains Cupid, Common Evening Brown, etc.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board, Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal, Bhopal Birds and VNS Nature Saviour on Sunday.

25 volunteers of Nature and Photography Club of IIFM participated in the survey. The main objective of this survey is to consolidate a list of butterfly species found in Bhoj Wetland along with the data of their population sizes.

Institute's professor and a butterfly expert, Yogesh Dubey provided participants with important information related to the butterfly species, identification techniques, reproduction cycle, food and shelter, etc., after which, the participants were divided into two teams to begin the survey.

Amitabh Pandey (Professor, IIFM), Sangita Rajgir (Bhopal Birds) and Sarang Mhatre (butterfly expert) were present during the survey as resource persons.

