Bhopal: 4-yr- Jail To Ex-NHAI Manager In Bribery Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge, CBI, Bhopal, on Tuesday sentenced former NHAI manager (tech) Braj Mohan Gupta to four years of imprisonment and slapped fine of Rs 5,000.

The CBI had registered the case on May 16, 2014, against Braj Mohan Gupta following a complaint filed against him. It was alleged that Gupta demanded bribe of Rs 4,000 from a person for continuing his job in NHAI as computer operator. CBI laid a trap and caught Gupta red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on November 7, 2014, against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

FIR against contractual teachers

MP Nagar police station staff have registered case against the contractual teachers for staging demonstration in front of BJP office on Monday. The contractual teachers staged protest outside BJP office to press for their demand of giving appointments to selected OBC teachers. The teachers had not obtained permission from the police department for blocking the road, which caused traffic jam. The MP Nagar police said a case had been registered under Sections 341 and 145 of IPC. No arrest has been made in the case.

