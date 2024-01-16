Bhopal: 4 Killed, 3 Injured As Car Hits Divider In Shivpuri Dist

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and three others injured after their car hit a divider in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the bypass of Badarwas town on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

Prima facie, the car hit the divider, but further investigation is underway, Badarwas police station incharge Ravi Chouhan said. The impact was so severe that the victims were found on the road, and one of them landed in the nearby shrubs, he said. Three of the victims were killed on the spot, while one died at the Shivpuri district hospital, the official said, adding that the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Guna.

BBA II year student kills self

A 21-year-old student of BBA second year committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her house situated in Sundar Nagar, Kohefiza police said on Tuesday.

The police found the suicide note in which the victim said that she was suffering from depression, the reason behind she took the extreme step. On Sunday evening, all family members went to sleep after dinner. When her father woke up and followed his usual routine to wake up his family members, he did not find Isha on her bed.

He searched for her and found that she had hanged herself in another room. The matter was reported to the police. A suicide note was recovered in which she mentioned about her mental problems.