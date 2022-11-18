e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: 4-day Ijtima begins with prayers for peace and prosperity

Bhopal: 4-day Ijtima begins with prayers for peace and prosperity

Bhopal district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the congregation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 4-day Ijtima commenced at Eitkhedi on Friday | FP Pics
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 4-day Ijtima began at Eitkhedi here on Friday with prayers for peace and prosperity in India and world. Muslims scholars have come from all over country for the congregation, which will continue till Monday. It is being held after a gap of two years following Covid-19 outbreak in last two years. Vegetarian meals will be served to visitors.

Muslims Tyohar Committee general secretary Ateeq ur Rahman said, “With namaz, ijtima started at Eitkhedi. Administration has made elaborate arrangements for it. Scholars will focus on education and social issues in their religious discourses. We have banned use of plastic at the venue.”

Sub divisional magistrate Akash Srivastava said, “Visitors are very cooperative. So, administration is not facing any problems. Teams of administration, police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation have been pressed into service for monitoring and ensuring facilities to visitors.”

Administration has made elaborate arrangement for the visitors. Notified parking lots have been set up for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Food zones have been made to ensure proper supply of food and breakfast to visitors. This time, foreign visitors have not come to attend Ijtima.

article-image

