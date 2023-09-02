Bhopal: 32 Cows Found Infected With Lumpy Virus In City

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 32 cows have been found infected with lumpy virus in the city. Of them, 11 are stray cows, which have been sent to Ashray animal shelter in Jahangirabad while other 21 infected cows are kept in quarantine. Veterinary department officials said infected animals were in quarantine for a week.

According to Animal Shelter, infected cattle have been kept separate from normal animals. They are being given anti-bacterial and anti-biotic medicines. Their blood samples have been sent to lab.

Dr. Ajay Ramteke, Deputy Director of Veterinary department, said, “All 32 cows are from city. Infected cows were found in Gandhinagar, Chhola, Karond, Mata Mandir, Hathakheda, Bhadbhada. Not a single case has been found in rural areas. Eleven infected cows roaming on streets are kept in quarantine at Ashray animal shelter in Jahangirabad. They include 6 calves.”

The cattle rearers have been asked to take care of cattle though they are being vaccinated.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)