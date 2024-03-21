Bhopal: 30-Year-Old Cook Kills Self | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man, who worked as a cook at a restaurant in Harda, allegedly died by suicide at his house on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Shubham Baloniya, a native of Chunabhatti in Bhopal. According to the Chunabhatti police, his kin told them that Baloniya had returned home three days ago for Holi celebrations.

On Tuesday, he locked himself up inside his room, while his elder sister, brother-in-law and nephews were at home. When he did not come out for dinner, his sister knocked on the door. When he did not respond after subsequent knockings, his kin broke the door open and found him hanging. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and launched a probe. They found a receiving of a complaint filed by him at a police station in Bhopal, but even that did not lead to any conclusion regarding his suicide.

10-Yr-Old Boy Missing For Four Days Found Dead In Well

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy, who went missing from Misrod on March 17, was found dead in a well on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Abhay Lodhi, who used to reside near a construction site in Misrod and his parents are daily wage labourers. According to the Misrod police, Lodhi went out of his home to play with other kids of the colony in the evening of March 17, but did not return home for a long time.

His kin grew anxious and began searching for him. When he was not found, his parents lodged a missing person complaint at the Misrod police station on March 18. The police launched a search and found his body in a well in the colony on Wednesday morning. No injury marks were found on his body. Misrod police station TI Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said the well is not covered and is enveloped with a lot of bushes, owing to which it was difficult for anyone to spot the body. He said the kid might have been running in the area while playing, and died after he fell into the well accidentally.

Man Held For Vehicle Lifting, 3 Bikes, E-Rickshaw Recovered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles. The police have recovered three bikes and an e-rickshaw, all valued at Rs 3.5 lakh. According to the Mangalwara police, a man named Mohammad Akhtar, a resident of Aishbag, who drives an e-rickshaw, approached the police a few days ago, alleging that his e-rickshaw was stolen.

On Wednesday morning, the police spotted a man possessing an e-rickshaw, which did not have a registration number. The police nabbed the suspect and quizzed him, who confessed to stealing the e-rickshaw a few days ago. The accused, identified as Aryan Singh, 22, told the police he had also stolen three bikes in the past. All the stolen vehicles were seized from him and handed over to their respective owners by the police.