Bhopal: 30-day workshop on portrait, mural, clay modelling begins at IGRMS

The workshop is being organised by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Participants at workshop being organised at IGRMS in Bhopal on Wednesday | Picasa

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Participants are learning portrait, sketch mural, clay modelling and casting at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city.

It is a 30-day workshop, organised by the museum under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra inaugurated the workshop on Tuesday.

14 participants have registered on the first day and they are being trained under the direction of modular K Seshadri in the ceramics section of the museum.

He taught the participants about clay carving and engraving techniques and usefulness of clay modelling and teaching material. Thereafter, the participants started making different types of relief works.

Mishra said that art provides a shared experience for the entire community. Manav Sangrahalaya provides a platform for home engineers and young professionals learning fine arts to learn traditional techniques in the form of clay, painting and graphic workshops, he said.

“During workshop sessions we saw new creative works which are becoming a trendsetter. Manav Sangrahalaya will organise a few more artist camps in the near future for participants to learn the traditional art forms of different parts of India,” Mishra added.

