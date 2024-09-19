 Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive Protests Against Accused Teacher (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive Protests Against Accused Teacher (WATCH)

Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive Protests Against Accused Teacher (WATCH)

Angry protestors were chanting slogans of 'Fansi do' (Hang the culprit), 'School Ki Manyata Rad Karo' (Revoke the affiliation of the school).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration sealed Radcliffe School in Bhopal on Thursday, after parents and members of ABVP staged massive protests over a 3-year-old girl’s rape case.

Members of Karni Sena and other Hindu outfits like 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch', along with the parents of students, gathered outside the school and raised slogans against the school administration. They have demanded that the accused school teacher, Qasim Rihan Khan, should be hanged to death.

“Fansi do, Fansi do,” the protestors raised slogans and also demanded cancellation of the school's license.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

FPJ Shorts
Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint
Centre Takes Up Investigation Into Death Of 26-Year-Old EY CA, Anna Sebastian Perayil; Labour Ministry Takes Up Complaint
Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space; Receives Iconic Musical Birthday Gift By Bollywood Stars
Sunita Williams Celebrates 59th Birthday In Space; Receives Iconic Musical Birthday Gift By Bollywood Stars
Vodafone Idea Crashes Over 15%, Indus Towers Falls 10% As Supreme Court Rejects AGR Plea
Vodafone Idea Crashes Over 15%, Indus Towers Falls 10% As Supreme Court Rejects AGR Plea
'I Don't Know What Pakistan Says; I'm An Indian Citizen, Not A Pakistani,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah
'I Don't Know What Pakistan Says; I'm An Indian Citizen, Not A Pakistani,' Says Former CM Of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah
Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife...
article-image

School might lose licence

After hours of protest, Bhopal SDM, DEO and other officials reached the spot and spoke to the protesting parents. They have assured them strict action against the accused teacher and the school administration.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, District Education Officer NK Ahirwar said the distrcit administration has sealed school and sent the proposal to revoke the school's licence to collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

It is expected that the school might loose the license.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook
article-image

Accused teacher booked under POCSO

According to information, on Wednesday, school teacher Qasim Rihan Khan was arrested for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl studying in the Radcliffe School. Parents of the victim went to the police station and filed a complaint. Taking cognisance of the matter, police reached the school and arrested the accused. After further investigation, a case was registered under the sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO Act.

After the reports of the crime spread, parents and members of several Hindu outfits went on mass protests. The protest began in front of the Radcliffe School in city. Members of Karni Sena and other Hindu outfits, along with the parents of students, gathered outside the school and raised slogans against the school administration. They have demanded that the accused school teacher should be hanged to death.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive...

Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive...

MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

MP: 2 Drown Into Swollen Drains In Gwalior Amid Heavy Rains Since Last 2 Days

MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook

MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook

Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife...

Bhopal Shocker! PWD Employee Dies In Police Custody After Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry FIR; Wife...

MP September 19 Weather Updates: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain Expected Until September 22;...

MP September 19 Weather Updates: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain Expected Until September 22;...