Bhopal 3-Year-Old Girl's Rape: Radcliffe School Sealed After Parents, Hindu Outfits Stage Massive Protests Against Accused Teacher (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration sealed Radcliffe School in Bhopal on Thursday, after parents and members of ABVP staged massive protests over a 3-year-old girl’s rape case.

Members of Karni Sena and other Hindu outfits like 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch', along with the parents of students, gathered outside the school and raised slogans against the school administration. They have demanded that the accused school teacher, Qasim Rihan Khan, should be hanged to death.

“Fansi do, Fansi do,” the protestors raised slogans and also demanded cancellation of the school's license.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

#WATCH | District Education Officer NK Ahirwar Seals Radcliffe School In Bhopal After Massive Protests By Parents And Hindu Outfits#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SSjSyogGCd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 19, 2024

School might lose licence

After hours of protest, Bhopal SDM, DEO and other officials reached the spot and spoke to the protesting parents. They have assured them strict action against the accused teacher and the school administration.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, District Education Officer NK Ahirwar said the distrcit administration has sealed school and sent the proposal to revoke the school's licence to collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh.

It is expected that the school might loose the license.

Accused teacher booked under POCSO

According to information, on Wednesday, school teacher Qasim Rihan Khan was arrested for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl studying in the Radcliffe School. Parents of the victim went to the police station and filed a complaint. Taking cognisance of the matter, police reached the school and arrested the accused. After further investigation, a case was registered under the sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO Act.

After the reports of the crime spread, parents and members of several Hindu outfits went on mass protests. The protest began in front of the Radcliffe School in city. Members of Karni Sena and other Hindu outfits, along with the parents of students, gathered outside the school and raised slogans against the school administration. They have demanded that the accused school teacher should be hanged to death.