Bhopal: 3-year Jail, ₹5000 Fine For Exam Code Violations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced stringent measures to ensure the fair and secure conduct of the upcoming board examination.

The class 10th board exams are scheduled to take place from February 5 to February 28, and the class 12th exams will take place from February 6 to March 4.

The implementation of strict protocols includes the enforcement of registered laws outlined in the Madhya Pradesh Act 7, 1988. Under these regulations, individuals found guilty of breaching the examination code of conduct may face severe consequences. Violators could potentially be imprisoned for a duration of three years, fined a sum of 5000 or subjected to both penalties. These measures underscore the board's commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the examination process.

OP Chourasiya, official at MP Board, said, “There are registered laws given in the Madhya Pradesh Adhiniyam that are strictly followed and will be followed this year too, and if someone is found guilty, they get punishment accordingly; however, only a few such cases come.”

Laws mentioned in the MP Act 7, 1988

- Individuals entrusted with any responsibilities related to the examinations are prohibited from disclosing any information, whether directly or indirectly, unless expressly permitted by their duties.

- The prohibition extends to the possession, distribution, or publication of artificial questions. Individuals are explicitly barred from having question papers in their possession or sharing them in any manner.

- To maintain a controlled environment around examination centers, unnecessary roaming is strictly prohibited within two hours of the scheduled exam or prior to the start of the examination.

- There is a ban on carrying weapons during the examination.