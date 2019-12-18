Bhopal: 3 girls among 23 students expelled from MCU

BHOPAL: Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication (MCU) expelled 23 students, including three girls, following protests in university demanding removal of adjunct faculty Prof Dilip Mandal.

The protest by students demanding removal of Prof Mandal took an ugly turn on Tuesday after university administration expelled 23 students.

“These students were found guilty by discipline committee of the university after carefully scanning video footage of the ruckus caused in front of VC office,” said registrar Deependra Baghel.

A delegation of students had submitted a memorandum to VC demanding removal of Prof Mandal for his anti-Brahmin posts on social media, on Wednesday. Several students sat on a dharna at VC office the next day.

The agitation intensified on Friday after which the police had to be called in the campus and students were dragged away from the VC office. In between some students created ruckus as well. Later in the evening, an FIR was filed against a dozen students who were taken into police custody and released late night.

Several organisations including ABVP, Karni Sena and others had come out in favour of protesting students and submitted memorandum to the VC on Monday.

On Monday evening students took out a protest march from campus to Board office square. The letter of expulsion