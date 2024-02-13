Bhopal: 3 Get Life Imprisonment In Loot And Murder Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and other three to three year rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a loot and murder case. Jai Karan Prajapati, Manoj Rathore, Mohammed Nasim have been sentenced to life imprisonment, while Ritesh Bharke, Vijay Shrivastava and Shahwaj Shaikh alias Sonu have been awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of three years. ADJ Jyant Sharma passed the order.

According to the prosecution officer, forest guard (Jhagaria) informed the police on August 15, 2018 about a body at Jhagaria by-pass near Ayodhya Nagar. Family members identified the deceased as Makhan Singh and his body was sent to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, for post-mortem. Singh had left for Bhopal from Bansal Iron and Steel factory of Mandideep with a truck loaded with iron rods.

The accused had looted the truck and strangulated Singh. CCTV camera footage showed the movement of the truck from Peoples Mall, Best Price, Housing Board (Karond) and toward liquor shop near Shahwaj traders. The truck was found near Shahwaj traders in Ayodhya Nagar. Shahwaj Shaikh alias Sonu, owner of the shop, was interrogated and he told the police that on advice of his friends Ritesh Bharke, Vijay Shrivastava, Wahid Noor and Shabir Kala, he had bought the iron rods.

The police recovered iron rods. The said accused gave lead for main accused Jai Karan Prajapati who admitted selling the goods after killing Singh with help of Manoj Rathore, Mohammed Nasim and Wahid Noor. Wahid Noor is still absconding. District public prosecution officer Versha Katare said, three serial killers Jai Karan Prajapati, Manoj Rathore, Mohammed Nasim have been awarded life imprisonment. Traders Sonu who had purchased the goods and Ritesh Bharke, Vijay Shrivastava were awarded three years of RI. Sabir Kala has been acquitted due to lack of evidence.