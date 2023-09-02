Bhopal: 3-day Aadranjali Begins With Exhibition, Rangsangeet, Lecture

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day, Aadranjali, began with exhibition, discussion and Rangsangeet at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Friday.

The event was organised to mark death anniversary of theatre doyen and the first director of Rangmandal, a theatre wing of Bhavan , BV Karath.

The first day event began with an exhibition Rangaayam curated by Anup Joshi Bunty, a theatre actor, director and disciple of Karanth. Musical instruments, costumes and photographs related to Karanth’s works were displayed under the exhibition.

It was followed by Rangsangeet based on the recorded lecture on music of Karanth. The event ended with a discussion on Rangmanch Aur BV Karanth. BV Rajaram, theatre director, actor Saroj Sharma and ceramist Shampa Shah threw light on the works of Karanth. The event was conducted by art critic Vinay Upadhyay.

“I came here because in 1983, a theatrical presentation of Brecht's world famous play Caucasian Chalk Circle, translated into Bundeli by Madan Soni, was being staged in Sagar. I got a small role,” said Ashok Manwani, an artiste.

“Vibha Mishra ji gave me an opportunity to play a role under the direction of Karanth Saheb in Sagar Stadium. I will never forget that moment of my life spent with late Vibha ji and Karanth ji. I was impressed by talent of both and later saw many of their plays in Bhopal,” he added.

