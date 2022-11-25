Bhopal: 3-D design of Metro train under preparation

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work on Bhopal Metro train project is underway. Apart from constructing Metro Stations, construction of depot, work on design of Metro train engine is underway. The tender for Metro train engine has been already awarded. As of now, 3-D design of metro train engine is being prepared.

A senior official associated with Metro project said that he had ordered preparation of 3-D design of Metro engine. As there is tight schedule to accomplish tasks of Metro Project, reviews of everyday work progress is being done. Officers are working in office till late evening hours.

The work of construction of Metro Train is inching towards the completion after which solar roof tops will be installed on them.

Bhopal Metro project will have 28 stations and two lines. The first line of Metro rail will be laid from Karond circle to AIIMS and second line will be from Bhadbhada square to Ratnagiri tri section. The Metro line from Karond Circle to AIIMS will be purple line (in colour). The Metro line from Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri trisection will be Red line. Both lines will intersect with each other at Pul Bogda. The pillars have been erected at various locations of city.