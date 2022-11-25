Bhopal: March past, drills held under annual sports meet of St Raphael Co-Ed School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): St Raphael Co-Ed School organised its annual sports meet, Le Forze - 2022, in the city recently.

Students took part in march past, drills and track events. The Green House was adjudged the best house in the march past and the Yellow House was the runner-up. The drill by the students of Class IV was adjudged the best drill. The runner-up was Class V.

In the senior section, the best drill award was given to Class X and drill presented Class VI students was the runner up. Bhopal municipal council chairman Kishan Suryawanshi was the chief guest.

The Principal of the School, Sr Valsa Joseph extended a formal welcome to the guests and dignitaries and presented a brief report of school’s sports activities and achievements of students. She reminded that sports was not just about winning but also about building interpersonal bonds and camaraderie. Above all, it is about participating to develop sportsmanship.

