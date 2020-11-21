Bhopal: 27-yr-old dies as truck hits from behind

A 27-year-old man died after the bike he was riding was hit by a truck on Friday night. The deceased had left petrol pump after getting fuel in his two-wheeler when the mishap occurred. The deceased was identified as Ajeet aka Raju, a resident of Jhirania village. He is survived by wife and two children.

Parwalia police have seized the truck. The area where the mishap occurred was dark and thus the truck driver failed to notice the bike ahead. Police said the deceased was a sanitation worker and was returning home from work. He visited petrol pump near the village at about 8.15 pm. After he left, the truck came from behind and hit him. The onlookers informed police and the victim was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.