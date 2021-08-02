Bhopal: 250 villages marooned in three Madhya Pradesh districts

BHOPAL: As heavy rain wreaked havoc in state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and roped in Army choppers for rescue operation. Incessant rains have left as many as 250 villages in Shivpuri, Sheopur and Guna districts of Gwalior-Chambal region marooned. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, “We have requested the defence minister to send 2Mi-171V(Hindon) and 2Mi-17V-5 from Surat, and 1 Chinook helicopter for rescue operations.” Three helicopters arrived by evening and started rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams too have been pressed into service.

The chief minister reviewed flood situation in state on Monday and held discussions with senior officials about steps being taken for flood management. Gwalior-Chambal region is the worst affected. Rivers, drains and other water bodies are in spate in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding that many water bodies were overflowing in large parts of MP. Guna's Barod area received highest 286 mm rainfall in west MP in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD said. Shivpuri district’s six villages - Kupwara, Harai, Akurni, Barkhedi, Chilpai and Raipur have been submerged by overflowing Parvati River. Families stranded in Harai, Kupara and Akurni were rescued, while helicopters were deployed to airlift stranded villagers in Barkhedi, Chilpai and Raipur.