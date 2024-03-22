Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl late on Thursday night. According to the Nishatpura police, the accused identified as Zubair used to reside in the neighbourhood of the girl and the two used to casually talk sometimes. On Thursday at around 11:30 pm, Zubair went outside her house and made a phone call to her, telling her to come out.

When she came out, Zubair threatened her and took her to a deserted place near the colony, where he outraged her modesty. The girl returned home crying and Zubair went to his home. She narrated her ordeal to her kin, who, in a fit of rage, reached Zubair’s house and called the police. The police arrived at the scene and the entire incident was narrated to them, after which Zubair was arrested, the police said.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Excellence Services and Excellence Services” for the year 2022, has been announced by the Director General of Police, here on Friday. In all 102 police personnel have been awarded with ‘Outstanding Excellence Services Medal’ (Ati-Utkrist Sewa Padak) and 108 police personnel have received ‘Excellence Services Medal’ (Utkrist Sewa Padak).

Among 102 recipients of the ‘Outstanding Excellence Services Medal’ are special director general of police GP Singh, SDGP complaint Ashok Awasthi. Among the recipients of 108 ‘Excellence Services Medal’, are DIG Deepika Suri, IG Ujjain Santosh Kumar Singh, IG Sagar Pramod Verma, ASP Dinesh Koshal, SP STF Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, AIG welfare Anshuman Agawral. These medals were constituted in the year 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards in their service period.