Bhopal: 216 Encroachments Cleared So Far From City Green Belts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District administration on Tuesday removed 62 encroachments from the green belt in Ayodhya By-pass on Tuesday. Complying with the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the district administration is clearing the encroachments cropped up on the green belts of the city.

The district administration has identified 692 encroachments in the green belts and so far 216 have been cleared. On Saturday, day one of the drive, in all 138 encroachments were removed and on Sunday 16 encroachments from the green belt were cleared. The anti-encroachment squad continued with the drive on the third day on Tuesday clearing 62 places of the illegal constructions.

On Monday, encroachments from the Green Belt in areas of Kolar Tehsil, Banskhedi to the Cancer Hospital were cleared. On the first day, encroachments were removed from Asaram Bapu Square to IT Park Bairagarh, 11 Mile Bypass, Neelbad, Barkheda Nathu, Khajuri Bypass and Saket Nagar.

Collector Asheesh Singh had issued instructions to form a team of the departments and agencies concerned including Municipal Corporation, PWD, CPA and forest department and begin the process of clearing the encroachments immediately following instructions of NGT.

Maximum encroachments were found on the green belts in Ayodhya Nagar Bypass Road, in stretch between Neelbad and Mughalia Chhap, Patel Nagar Bypass and 11 Mile Road, Karond Bypass Road from Bhanpura Square to Asharam Bapu Square.