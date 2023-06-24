Bhopal: 20 White-Rumped Vultures Brought From Haryana

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To revive vulture population in the state, 20 white-rumped vultures were brought to Vulture Conservation Centre in Kerwa from Pinjore in Haryana on Saturday. They have been kept in quarantine. On completion of 45-day quarantine period, they will be released into the aviary of Vulture Conservation Centre.

The 20 white-rumped vultures include five males and five females. Other 10 are sub adult vultures. They were brought via road and covered 1100-km road journey to reach Vulture Conservation Centre in Kerwa, which is associated with Van Vihar National Park.

They were brought under guidance of specialist Rohan and veterinarian Dr Rajat Kulkarni. All them were found to be healthy during their medical check-up. They were released into quarantine aviary in presence of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Subhranjan Sen, Van Vihar Director Padampriya Balakrishnan.

The history

In 1990s, white-rumped vultures were found in large numbers in Madhya Pradesh. By 2005-06, there was 90% decline in their population. Forest officials say that people were using the diclofenac in treatment of cattle and on death of cattle, vultures were feeding on them. The exposure to diclofenac, present in the carcass caused their deaths.