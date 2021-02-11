Bhopal: 2-year-old boy crushed to death after car runs over him, driver arrested

BHOPAL: A 2-year-old boy was crushed to death after a SUV driver run over him on Wednesday evening.

The deceased Fazil, son of Arif Khan was a resident of Nawab colony in Nishatpura. He was playing outside his house in evening around 3 pm when the errant driver ran over him. The driver of the car was taking a reverse turn.

The accused fled the vehicle and tried to run away from the area. However, he was held by onlookers who handed him over to the police.

The boy was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

The Nishatpura police have seized the vehicle and have booked the accused.