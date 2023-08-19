Bhopal: 2 Held For Robbing Pizza Delivery Boy Of Phone, ₹300

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons who gave order for pizza on Thursday late night in Piplani robbed the delivery boy of pizza, Rs 300 and his mobile phone, the police said on Friday. The police arrested two accused while the third one is still at large.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal said complainant Sonu Shukla, employed at Domino’s pizza store as a delivery boy, approached police on Friday, alleging that an order was placed from Ramleela ground of Piplani. When he went there to deliver the order at around 1 am on Friday, three persons including the one who had placed the order robbed him of pizza, his mobile phone and Rs 300 at knife point and fled.

Two accused were arrested, one of whom is Manoj Mewadi (20), while the second one is a minor. The third accused Sumit Jatav is on the run. Efforts are on to apprehend him, SHO Lal said.