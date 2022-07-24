e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 2-day ‘Arunima’ at Courtyard by Marriott from today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Innerwheel Club of Bhopal is going to organise a two-day event ‘Arunima’ at Courtyard by Marriott in the city from Sunday.

Vice President of Inner Wheel Club Bhopal, Deepti Palandurkar told media persons on Saturday that the chief guest of the event would be Inner Wheel's Association President Surjit Kaur.

In her presence, the club will carry out projects concerning social causes. They will donate two wheel chairs, and other items of need to Mother Teresa Ashram Nirmal Shishu Bhawan, Nehru Nagar. They'll also donate at AIIMS Hospital test kits for breast cancer diagnosis.

article-image

