Bhopal: 1950s ballet staged by Rangshree Little Ballet Troupe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ballet, Swantantra Sangram, was staged at the auditorium of LBT in the city on Saturday evening.

Presented by artistes of Rangshree Little Ballet Troupe, the ballet was first staged in 1950 before first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Organised by Regional Passport Office, the event was part of the sixth day of week-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which began on February 21.

Culture, tourism and spiritualism minister Usha Thakur and principal secretary, tourism and culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, were chief guest and guest of honour.

Thakur appreciated the efforts of Regional Passport Officer, Bhopal, for organising Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week. She showed interest in activities conducted by Passport Office since February 21.

Besides, a group of Nepali students presented a dance before the minister. Regional director, ICCR, Sunil Singh, proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:18 AM IST