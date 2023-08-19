Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Arrested For Killing Shop Owner

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old resident of Kajlikheda in Kolar was allegedly stabbed to death by a man after both of them had a dispute on Thursday late night, the police said. The brother of deceased who was present during the incident received injuries on neck.

The accused, Ashish Chouhan (19), native of Bhind, has been arrested.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Jai Kumar Singh said that the man who was hacked to death was Veeram Singh who owned a shop in Kolar. Two men sold vegetables in front of his shop from hand cart.

Singh had earlier warned them to shift. On Thursday night, Singh and his brother Vikram warned them to move away. During this, he had a dispute with one of vegetable seller Ashish Chouhan. Things took an ugly turn and both the handcart operators had a scuffle with Singh and his brother.

Eventually, Ashish flashed a knife and stabbed Singh and Vikram. Vikram sustained grievous injuries on his chest and stomach. He began bleeding profusely and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Vikram sustained injuries on his neck and his treatment is underway. The Kolar police were informed, who have sent the body for post-mortem.

