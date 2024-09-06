Bhopal: 17-Year-Old School Girl's Suicide Case Cracked; Accused Held

17-year-old-girl raped by ex-school mate in Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police on Friday claimed to have cracked the blind suicide case of a 17-year-old school girl, who had hanged herself at her house in Nishatpura on August 14.

The police learnt that the girl who died was raped by her ex- schoolmate, who had been stalking and harassing her even after she left the city. Owing to the same, the girl took the extreme step. Police have arrested the accused.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the girl studied in a private school in Bhopal. She had befriended one of her school seniors named Karan, who had taken her to a hotel in Bhopal two years ago, where he had raped her.

After the rape, the terrified girl started maintaining a distance from him. When the girl’s parents learned about the incident, they sent her to Rajasthan to study. Karan, however, refused to leave the girl alone, and used to visit where she stayed in Rajasthan, and harassed and stalked her.

Police arrested accused

Unable to bear the torment, the girl ended her life once she returned to Nishatpura. The police arrested Karan, presented him before court and sent him to jail.