Bhopal: ‘14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman Samaroh’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindi play ‘Tax Free’ was staged on Friday – the second day of the five-day ‘14th Srijan Mahotsav Natya and Samman Samaroh’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Friday evening

Written by Dr Chandrashekhar Phansalkar and directed by Tanveer Ahmed, the play was presented by The Reflection Society for Performing Art and Culture. It is translated into Hindi by Vidula Gore. The story of the play is based on four blind people, who are not blind by birth, but have become blind due to one accident or the other. They live life full of entertainment without being as helpless as the blind.

Besides, patriotic songs were presented by young artists of Ek Rang Socio Cultural Group prepared under the direction of director Vibha Srivastava under Rang Sangeet.

Young's Theater Foundation organised the fest in memory of the fifth Sarsanghchalak late Sudarshan in association with the Ministry of Culture, Swaraj Sansthan and Directorate of Culture, M.P. A Hindi play ‘Nadi Pyasi Thi’ will be staged on Saturday evening.